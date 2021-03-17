Strong trade winds expected across the state, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unstable clouds and showers are moving into windward and mountain areas on the breezy trade winds of all islands Wednesday morning.

A cloud band associated with a dissipated cold front will drift into the islands from the north on Thursday, enhancing shower activity for all islands into Friday.

Moderate to breezy trade winds will strengthen to windier conditions as strong high pressure system passes far north of the state from Thursday on into the weekend.

Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas through Sunday. Unsettled weather may continue into early next week.