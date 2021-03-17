Strong trade winds expected across the state, with windward and mauka showers

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unstable clouds and showers are moving into windward and mountain areas on the breezy trade winds of all islands Wednesday morning.

A cloud band associated with a dissipated cold front will drift into the islands from the north on Thursday, enhancing shower activity for all islands into Friday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Moderate to breezy trade winds will strengthen to windier conditions as strong high pressure system passes far north of the state from Thursday on into the weekend.

Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas through Sunday. Unsettled weather may continue into early next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigation continues into Kuliouou house fire

Southern states on alert for possible tornado outbreak

Summer Fun returns in June with some new changes as Hawaii enters Tier 3

HFD responding to house fire in Kuliouou

Prosecutor warns of Honolulu man arrested six times in past two weeks for sexual assault, harassment, theft

More Top Stories

Trending Stories