Strong trade winds continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Windy trade winds will persist through Monday night before they begin trending down.

This comes about as the strong surface high far north of Kauai starts weakening on Monday.

Calmer trade winds are instore for the islands during the second half of the week.

A more stable air mass is forecast to spread over the islands later tonight and Monday as the upper level trough weakens and drift south of the Big Island late.

A boost in trade wind showers will come during the second half of the week with a series of old fronts affecting the islands.