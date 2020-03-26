Strong trade winds continue, with unsettled weather to begin Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds will continue today, but will trend down Friday, and become lighter over the weekend. The trade winds will deliver clouds and passing showers to windward areas through Friday, with a few brief light showers occasionally spreading leeward.

A low pressure aloft will pass near the islands this weekend, bringing the potential for more substantial rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms, that could affect both leeward and windward areas. Moderate trade winds returning next week will keep showery weather in place, mainly over windward areas.