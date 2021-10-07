Strong trade winds continue this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds for days as a strong high pressure system far north of the islands keeps breezy to locally strong trade winds in forecast today.

High pressure will build over the region on Friday, strengthening trade winds into the breezy to windy range from Friday into early next week.

Long range guidance continues to show wet weather trends from Saturday night through Tuesday as a low level disturbance passes through the island chain with an unstable upper level low lingering just north of the state.