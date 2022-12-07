HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trade winds have returned to the islands in a big way. Wind speeds from the east will be 20-30 mph with higher gusts. Wind advisories have been posted for Haleakala, Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The dry conditions coupled with windy conditions will increase the brushfire threat through Friday at the very least. Mostly dry conditions are expected through Monday.
Strong trade winds begin to clear vog, remaining windy through next week
by: Justin Cruz
