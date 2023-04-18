HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service is warning residents of the potential for strong thunderstorms across Kauai and Honolulu counties.

The agency said non-essential travel and outdoor activities should be avoided.

There is a potential for flash flooding as well.

Kauai can expect the strongest storms from late Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

The strongest storms on Oahu are expected late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Gusts near 50 mph, frequent lightning, zero visibility in heavy rain and potential for hail are possible.

Some islands also remain under a Flood Watch, the most current information can be seen on the Weather Alert page.