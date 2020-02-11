Strong thunderstorm to impact Kohala area on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 5:14 p.m., a line of strong thunderstorm will move onshore from Upolu point to Makalawena through 6 pm.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Kohala Ranch, Puako, Waipio Valley, Waimanu Valley, Pohakuloa Training Area, Waikoloa Beach, Waikii, Mauna Lani and Mahukona.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.