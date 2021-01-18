Strong cold front will produce widespread rainfall across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong cold front currently over east Maui will stall out near the Big Island later Monday.

Strong sustained north to northeasterly winds to around 30 mph gust up to 50 mph will develop after the front passes each island.

Added instability from an upper level disturbance west of the front will add to the rainfall production.

High pressure building in north of the island chain will bring trade winds back into the state by Tuesday, pushing the diminishing frontal band back towards the western islands with another round of widespread rainfall will return to Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.