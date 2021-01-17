Strong cold front passing over islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A strong cold front currently over Oahu will continue to move southeastward down the island chain, stalling near the Big Island on Monday.

Strong sustained north to northeasterly winds to around 30 mph with higher gusts will develop after the front passes each island.

Added instability from an upper level low disturbance behind the front will add to the rainfall production.

High pressure building north of the island chain will bring trade winds back into the state by Tuesday, pushing the diminishing frontal band back towards the western islands with another round of widespread rainfall for Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.

Windward and mountain areas will likely see the highest rainfall totals on Monday and Tuesday due to strong northeasterly winds.

Elevated Flash Flooding threats are forecast with heavy rainfall developing along the frontal zone from Oahu to Maui County, and into the Big Island through Tuesday.

Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds return to the region during the second half of the week and into the weekend with a bit of a wet flavor.