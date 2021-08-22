Stormy weather to start the week, relief soon after

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Expect significant deterioration of the weather situation across most of Hawaii through Monday as a gale low, which is the left over circulation associated with former Tropical Cyclone Linda, churns from east to west across the state.

The smaller islands from Maui to Kauai appear to be in direct line to experience the worst impacts of this potent weather system.

This includes strong and gusty winds, along with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that could potentially produce flash flooding.

Even the Big Island, which appears to be to the south of the low’s track, will likely experience bouts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.