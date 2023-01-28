HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday.

Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas.

Additionally, locally gusty northeast trade winds are expected over Kauai and Oahu through Sunday.

Moisture will linger Monday and diminish Tuesday, with a gradual trend toward lighter winds and fewer showers through midweek.