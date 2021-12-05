Storm system creating hazardous conditions statewide

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A kona low will bring the threat of widespread heavy rainfall, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong south to southwest winds during the next few days.

The prolonged period of heavy rain has begun over Maui County and the Big Island today and will likely continue throughout the day on Monday.

For Oahu, significant impacts are expected to begin tonight and continue through Tuesday.

For Kauai, we expect the main impacts to begin on Monday and continue through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Our typical trade wind pattern should return by the second half of the week.