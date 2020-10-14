Storm system could bring heavy rain to portions of the state starting Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Easterly trade winds will transition towards a more variable land and sea breeze pattern on Wednesday as the high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands weakens.

A weak cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will bring a period of light southerly winds to the western half of the state with periods of showers from Thursday onward.

Forecast guidance continues to show the weak frontal band moving into Kauai by Friday night to Saturday morning, producing and extended period of soaking rain over Kauai and fair chances for these conditions to reach Oahu by Saturday evening.

Weather conditions and rainfall impacts are more suspect from Sunday onward as forecast guidance diverges, however light and variable winds are likely to continue into the first half of next week.