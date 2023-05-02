HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another storm is bringing heavy rain to parts of the state — this time around the rain is focused and targeting Kauai and Oahu.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for a portion of Oahu.

The advisory will remain in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms were indicated over the Koolau and Waianae Mountains and the North Shore.

Over on Kauai, the NWS issued a flood watch that will remain in effect through Tuesday night.