HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Greg is expected to pass far south of Hawaii Thursday with little to no impact. Tropical Fernanda is gradually weakening and may bring an uptick in showers starting Monday and Tuesday. At this time neither storms are current threats, but stay ready for anything that comes our way. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
Storm remnants from weakening Tropical Storm Fernanda to bring much needed rain
by: Justin Cruz
September 02 2023 10:00 am