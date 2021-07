HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking ahead to the weekend, the remnants of former East Pacific Tropical Cyclone Guillermo are expected to reach the forecast area during the latter half of the upcoming weekend.

The consensus of the model guidance appears to show the deepest tropical moisture associated with former Guillermo may pass by to the north of the state.

For now, the current forecast models shows a period of wet trades developing from Saturday night through Monday morning.