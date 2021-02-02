Storm front to travel all islands Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A storm front is predicted for Hawaii beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Kauai will be the first to receive the rain as it is expected to travel through the state.

Kauai’s Mayor Derek Kawakami said crews are doing inspections of the roads and said certain low lying areas should be on the lookout for the downpour.

Kawakami said, “We’ve had a series of high tides, so people should be aware of the hazards of coastal flooding, potential coastal flooding.”

Kawakami said the wastewater systems get maintenance on the regular in preparedness for the wet season. The mayor is also cautioning residents to be aware of slippery roads during the storm.

“Take the necessary precautions and understand that if we have a heavy rain event that it’s going to make driving conditions challenging,” Kawakami said. “People should try their best to avoid driving during any downpour.”

National Weather Service Honolulu Meteorologist Gavin Shigesato said the rain and wind are expected to travel quickly and not hover in certain areas as last week’s rain in East Oahu. The heavy downpour caused floods and wastewater spills.

“About ten days ago, the front stalled, and it became more stationary over the main islands,” Shigesato said. “That’s how we saw little more of the enhanced, prolonged rainfall.”

The Department of Transportation is also taking action. It is closing the H-1’s westbound right lane and shoulder between Middle Street and Pearl Harbor exit from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The closure is to remove drain barriers used in construction sites that prevent debris and pollution from entering.

At least during the storm, the DOT wants the water to flow.

However, these storms do help areas of the state under drought conditions. A lot more water will be needed to make any noticeable improvements.

“This one event, it’s good that it’s going to happen for the drought areas,” Shigesato said. “But we would need to see more continuous rainfall over the whole entire wet season.”