Storm front to bring heavy rain and cool temperatures to the islands Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Winds have shifted to the south and southeast today ahead of the approaching cold front. This has allowed some moisture to move in from the south and is producing scattered showers across the state. For rest of today, we will continue to see scattered showers with some brief downpours expected.

As the front approaches closer to the state tonight, we should begin to see heavier showers increase over Kauai tonight and over Oahu and Maui County Wednesday morning. Breezy southwest winds ahead of the front could produce some strong gusts over the northeast sides of the state. Although we will see bursts of heavy rain along and ahead of the front, the front itself should be moving fairly quickly. Due to the fast moving nature of the front, confidence is not high enough to issue a Flash Flood Watch at this time.

The front is expected to weaken as it approaches the Big Island Wednesday and will likely bring showers to the island. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.

High pressure building behind the front will bring cool and dry northerly winds across most of the state by Thursday.