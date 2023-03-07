HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wet season storm front is moving through the islands tonight. Currently the bulk of the showers are located in waters between Kauai and Oahu. West Oahu is currently seeing briefly heavy showers that will march across Oahu over the next few hours. Maui County is expected to see showers through the day Wednesday, with the Big Island expected to see shower activity late Wednesday.

Gusty southwesterly winds are expected after the frontal passage. Wind advisory has been posted through late Wednesday with sustained winds to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph.