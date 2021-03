HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trade winds will weaken and veer southeast tonight due to an approaching cold front.

Nighttime land breezes and daytime sea breezes will replace the trades after midnight for many areas.

A pre-frontal convergence band will set up across the smaller islands Tuesday night and bring widespread showers that will continue through Thursday over these areas.

Trade winds will push the boundary westward to Kauai on Friday with drier weather by the weekend.