Stable trade winds are in the forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure northwest of the state and a building ridge aloft will produce stable northeasterly trade winds today through Thursday, with showers favoring typical windward slopes.

An increase in showers and a decrease in winds is possible Friday and Saturday.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Areas affected include Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.