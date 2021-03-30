Stable trade wind weather returns to the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A typical trade wind pattern will hold in place across the island chain during the next 7 days.

The trades winds will gradually increase from Wednesday onward, with moderate to breezy trades Thursday and Friday, ramping up to breezy and locally windy levels this weekend into early next week.

Passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower spreading leeward from time to time.

The trade showers could be a bit more active Sunday through Monday as some old frontal remnants move through.