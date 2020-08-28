Stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stable trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend.

Showers will favor windward areas, with the best chance of rainfall during the overnight and early morning hours.

Trade winds are expected to strengthen this weekend, and into early next week as the gradient increases between high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south.

