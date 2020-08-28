HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stable trade wind pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Showers will favor windward areas, with the best chance of rainfall during the overnight and early morning hours.
Trade winds are expected to strengthen this weekend, and into early next week as the gradient increases between high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 2 Find A Home: Meet Carl
- Aug. 28: Day 3 of surge testing begins later this morning at four locations across Oahu
- RNC Recap: One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.
- Stable trade wind pattern will continue through the weekend
- Social Scene: Learning and working from home