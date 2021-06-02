Stable conditions will keep drier weather in the forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands into next week producing moderate to breezy trade winds across the state.

Stable conditions aloft will keep drier weather in the forecast with only brief passing showers in the morning.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

On Thursday and Friday, a convergent cloud band just north of the state will drift over Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, enhancing shower activity over these western islands.

This trade wind weather pattern will continue into the middle of next week with winds increasing to breezy levels this weekend.

Brief passing showers will favor the windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours.