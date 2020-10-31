Stable conditions return for Halloween

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trough just north of the islands will drift northward over the next few days with a weak ridge setting up over the region.

Expect light and variable winds to continue through the weekend with mostly favorable weather conditions.

Overall the rain showers will be limited to the isolated to scattered range, with low rainfall amounts in the forecast.

Weak trade winds will briefly come back for the first half of next week.

Another low pressure system will deepen northwest of Kauai by the middle of next week.

This system is currently not forecast to produce much weather impacts for the Hawaiian Islands.

However, long range weather conditions from Wednesday onward will depend heavily on the final strength and location of this developing low.