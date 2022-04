HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stable, moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to focus clouds and rainfall over windward slopes, with a few afternoon showers over leeward Big Island slopes through Friday.

A disturbance aloft will pass over the islands during the weekend, likely leading to an increase in clouds and shower activity. A return to stable trade wind weather is expected next week.