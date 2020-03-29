Spotty heavy showers continue into Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The threat for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday as an upper low and surface trough linger near the western end of the state.

Although much of the shower coverage will focus over windward and mountain areas with the breezy trades in place, more widespread coverage will remain possible for Kauai where the better source of instability remains.

Drier air expected to fill in Sunday night into Monday will likely allow more of a typical trade wind pattern to briefly return.

Rainfall chances will trend back up by midweek as another upper disturbance moves into the area.

Trade winds are forecast to become disrupted through this time as a surface trough develops, which may be enough for a land and sea breeze regime to setup Wednesday through Friday.