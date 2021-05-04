Sporadic heavy showers possible for the islands through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will continue tonight through Thursday morning, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. An upper level low and surge of deep layer moisture will bring unsettled weather to the state Thursday afternoon into the weekend, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall at times across portions of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trades appear to return along with more typical trade wind weather Sunday through early next week.

