Sporadic heavy showers in the forecast for the islands through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through Saturday, becoming breezy to locally windy on Friday.

Two disturbances moving into the islands will produce a period of wet trade wind weather from Wednesday through Friday.

A few thunderstorms will develop over Kauai and Niihau through Wednesday.

Isolated thunderstorms and heavy showers are possible for Maui Thursday through Thursday night and for the Big Island Wednesday through Thursday night.

More typical trade winds return on Saturday, with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas lasting through Monday.