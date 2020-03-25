Social Scene: Isolation and your health

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are losing sleep over the Covid-19 pandemic? Craving carbs? Well, you’re not alone.

Turns out, there’s a scientific reason on how self isolation may be affecting your health.

According to experts, it’s your body’s reaction to the stress that’s surrounding you. Poor sleep affects the part of your body that regulates your appettite, metabolism and more — leaving us craving fatty, starchy, sugary foods.

Even during self isolation — there are ways to get healthier sleep.

First, keep a regular sleep schedule — go to bed at night and get up at the same time each day which will help train your brain to expect sleep.

It’s important to get out of the house for at least 15 minutes each day because the daylight helps your body clock.

Exercise can also improve your sleep.

Other tips include no caffeine after 3 p.m. and no screen time before bed — the blue lights emitted can mess with your body clock.