Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for portions of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy trade winds will remain through next week.

Showers will continue to ride in on the trades, with an increase in rainfall and humidity likely Sunday afternoon into Tuesday.

Brief downpours are expected during this time especially across windward and mountain areas.

Surface high pressure far northeast of the state will maintain locally strong trade winds through Monday.

Also, expect slightly elevated, rough seas over waters exposed to these gusty trade winds.

A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the typically windier waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island through Monday afternoon.

The SCA may need to be extended through Monday night for these same waters, but there may be a slight weakening of the trades from Tuesday into mid- week.