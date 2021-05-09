Small Craft Advisory in effect for portions of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A broad high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate trade winds in the forecast into next weekend.

Expect passing showers confined mostly to windward and mountain areas through the week.

An upper level disturbance moves into the region on Friday potentially increasing shower activity across the island chain into the weekend.

Surface high pressure far northeast of the state will maintain moderate to locally strong trade winds early this week.

A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is now in effect through Monday afternoon for all of the typically windier waters adjacent to the islands of Maui County and the Big Island.

This SCA may need to be extended for these same waters through Monday night based on the latest forecast.

Moderate trade winds are expected from Tuesday through Thursday, with locally strong trades possible again by Friday.