HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will prevail during the next 7 days.

Rather dry conditions will prevail tonight, followed by a return of typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover Sunday through late next week.

A nearby upper level low will produce areas of high clouds across the state during the next couple of days, then exit to the region early Monday.