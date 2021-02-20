Slight threat for thunderstorms remain for Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Little significant change is expected Sunday, and there remains a slight chance that a thunderstorm will again develop over the Big Island slopes.

Breezy trade winds will continue for at least the next couple of days, potentially becoming locally strong Wednesday and Thursday.

Low clouds and showers will favor windward areas, but coverage and intensity will be limited as the atmosphere stabilizes.

A brief increase in windward showers is possible on Tuesday, but heavy rainfall is not expected.