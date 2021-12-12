Slight increase of windward showers expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy to locally strong trade winds will persist into the middle of the week, with lighter trade winds expected toward the end of the week.

Passing showers will be common over windward and mountain areas through Monday, while leeward areas get a few sprinkles.

An increase in moisture Monday night into Wednesday will lead to wet trade wind weather.

As the island atmosphere becomes more unstable, some of the fast-moving showers may be briefly heavy.

After a bit of a break Thursday and Friday, moisture may increase again next weekend.