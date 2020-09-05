Slight increase of showers expected for holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds are forecast to become breezy through the weekend, ease slightly early next week, then potentially return to breezy levels Wednesday through Friday.

Although mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail, pockets of moisture moving through combined with the trades will be enough to trigger scattered overnight and early morning windward showers each day.

Provided the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state.

These dry conditions combined with breezy trade winds returning Saturday and Sunday could support critical fire weather conditions.