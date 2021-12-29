Slight improvements for New Year’s Eve weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward areas into Thursday while high clouds increase tonight.

Wet and humid conditions with a chance of heavy showers will develop Thursday night into Friday as winds shift out of the southeast.

Late Friday through the weekend, deep southerly winds will clear out the high clouds and carry scattered showers over portions of the state.

Light and variable winds and periods of instability are expected early next week.

January 06 2022 04:29 am