Slight chance of thunderstorms over Kauai, with some showers reaching Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southeasterly winds expected through Friday as a complex low pressure system begins to move away from the state.

[Hawaii's Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A convergence band ahead of the front will bring numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms over Kauai Thursday, with some showers reaching Oahu.

Breezy trade winds will gradually return Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds to the north. Trades will usher in a old frontal boundary that may briefly increase showers on around Sunday night into Monday.

