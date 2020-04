HONOLULU (KHON2) — An area of low pressure northwest of the state and a ridge of high pressure to the east will keep a light wind regime in place across the islands through next week.

Showers will favor the interior of the islands during the afternoon and evening hours.

Some deeper moisture will get drawn northward Sunday through early next week, bringing the potential for some locally heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.