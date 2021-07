HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high pressure ridge north of the islands will remain in place through the week producing moderate to breezy trade winds across the state.

A narrow upper trough and passing low level disturbances will produce periods of showers favoring the windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning time periods.

Showery trade wind weather will likely hold into Friday. Long range models are suggesting slight drying trends by this weekend.