Showers with light trade winds are expected on the windward, mauka sections of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will prevail today, edge upward tonight, then become locally breezy from late Tuesday afternoon into the upcoming weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka sections of Maui County and the Big Island today, with windward Oahu and Kauai seeing an increase in showers tonight and Tuesday.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Dry and stable conditions are then expected Tuesday night through next weekend, with limited trade wind showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly during nights and mornings.