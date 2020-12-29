HONOLULU (KHON2) — Showers will increase Wednesday as a band of moisture moves in from the east.

These showers will be short-lived as a drier air mass begins to move in Wednesday night.

Breezy trades should return by Thursday, with widespread windy conditions expected around New Years Day. Showers will likely increase, especially across windward areas, as trades strengthen.