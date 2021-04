HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will persist through Tuesday as strong high pressure holds far north of the state.

A band of moisture will produce active showers along mainly windward portions of Maui County and the Big Island tonight and early Monday, then drift south of the state late Monday as a drier air mass moves in from the north.

Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.