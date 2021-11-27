Showers to increase starting Sunday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weakening cold front just north of the islands will continue to weaken overnight as the high pressure ridge builds in over the region.

Trade wind speeds will increase across the state through Monday.

A band of low clouds near Kauai and Oahu will enhance shower activity through Sunday.

An unstable upper low will develop northeast of Oahu and drift into Maui and the Big Island on Monday and Tuesday.

Expect enhanced shower trends spreading from east to west for the first half of next week.

Another stronger cold front moves into the islands by Friday with another round of wet unstable weather forecast statewide into next weekend.