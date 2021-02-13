Showers to increase over the next few days

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper low southeast of the Big Island will glance the Big Island as it shifts southwestward, resulting in a bit of unsettle weather for the Big Island on Sunday.

An approaching front from the west is expected to bring on a land and sea breeze pattern for the smaller islands from Sunday to until the front reaches Kauai on Tuesday.

The front is expected to stall near Kauai and gradually falls apart there, at which time the trade winds gradually returns.

However, the upper level low southeast of the Big Island comes into range southwest of Kauai on Tuesday night.

It appearance will leading to a round of unsettled weather for the western part of the island chain around the middle of next week.