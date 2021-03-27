Showers to focus over windward/mauka areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will transport brief trade showers mainly over windward facing sections of the state this weekend.

A surface low pressure system developing far west-northwest of Kauai will likely cause the winds to become lighter across the area early next week.

The weaker winds are expected to allow sea breezes to develop, which may produce clouds and showers over interior and mauka sections during the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday.

A new surface high building far north of the area around mid-week will likely produce a wet trade wind pattern starting Wednesday, and continuing through next weekend.