Showers to favor windward and mauka areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie has moved into Kauai and will continue to linger throughout the day with some brief downpours at times.

A more typical trade wind pattern will briefly return Monday night and Tuesday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

The trades will become disrupted Tuesday night through at least Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest.

This is expected to bring a land and sea breeze pattern to the state, with showers favoring areas near the coast at night and island interiors during the afternoon and early evening hours.

