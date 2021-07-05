Showers to continue in windward, mauka areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will persist through the rest of the week, although the trades will trend down from locally strong to moderate speed around mid week.

This is the result of the weakening of the surface high centered far north of Kauai.

Locally breezy trades will return over the weekend as the high strengthens north and northeast of the islands.

Showers will continue to favor the windward and mauka areas, with higher frequency of these showers coming during the nights and mornings.

A high surf advisory is in effect for most of the state.