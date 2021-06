HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds are expected to hold through early next week as a broad area of high pressure centered far northeast of the islands stays nearly stationary.

Showers riding in with the trade winds will favor the windward and mountain areas of the larger islands.

Leeward areas will remain dry.

This is despite the presence of a disturbance aloft that will produce a few briefly heavy showers.