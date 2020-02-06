Showers persist along the island chain, clouds and heavy showers in some areas

The leading edge of a cold front is passing through Maui County this morning will continue to produce numerous showers along the frontal band. Clouds and enhanced showers associated with this frontal band will move eastward into the Big Island later this morning. Expect showers, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms possible along the front. Cold northerly to northwesterly winds will blow in behind the front followed dropping high and low temperatures by 3 to 6 degrees below normal into early next week. Modest showers will prevail over north facing slopes through the weekend. Unsettled weather with additional periods of heavy showers are possible early next week as another cutoff low meanders just north of the island chain.